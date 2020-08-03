Aberdeen gym won’t reopen after Covid-19 lockdown as owner goes into administration

Members of a popular Aberdeen gym have been told it won’t reopen after lockdown.

The owners of DW Fitness First at the Aberdeen Beach Retail park entered administration this morning with the jobs of around 1,700 staff across the UK at risk.

The retail store attached to the gym will remain open for the time being, however it has launched a closing down sale with products at least 40% off.

A letter sent to member blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the move.

It said: “Following the onset of Covid-19, the future viability of the DW Sports business has become materially uncertain due to the enforced closure of both the gym Portfolio and the Stores on 20th March 2020 and 23rd March 2020 respectively.

Adding: “Your gym at Aberdeen remains closed currently as part of the Scottish Government regulations surrounding the Covid 19 Pandemic and your account remains on freeze.

“It is our intention to work with the Administrators to ensure a number of our sites remain operational in the long term as and when the restrictions are lifted by the Scottish Government, however, we regret to inform that your gym at Aberdeen will not be reopening and will now remain closed for business as part of this process.”

Customers have been told their August fees will not be collected, and their membership cancelled at 8pm tomorrow.

Chief executive Martin Long said: “As a consequence of Covid-19, we found ourselves in a position where we were mandated by Government to close down both our retail store portfolio and our gym chain in its entirety for a protracted period, leaving us with a high fixed-cost base and zero income.

“Like many other retail businesses, the consequences of this extremely challenging operating market have created inevitable profitability issues for DW Sports.

“The decision to appoint administrators has not been taken lightly but will give us the best chance to protect viable parts of the business, return them to profitability, and secure as many jobs as possible.

“It is a difficult model for any business to manage through without long-term damage, and with the limited support which we have been able to gain.

“Having exhausted all other available options for the business, we firmly believe that this process can be a platform to restructure the business and preserve many of our gyms for our members, and also protect the maximum number of jobs possible for our team members.”