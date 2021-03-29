Aberdeen gym wins prestigious award

An Aberdeen gym has scooped a prestigious award.

HUSH Private Gym, on Riverside Drive, has won best exclusive gym of the year at the Corporate Livewire Scotland Prestige Awards.

The awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that are best in their market over the past year.

Gym owner, Jake Poblocki, said: “It really took me by surprise. It was a good pick up.”

“Corporate Livewire contacted me and said there’d been an anonymous nomination.

“They asked me about what I do, and what the gym does.

“I thought nothing of it, then last week they got in touch to say congratulations, I’ve won the award for best executive gym in Scotland.

“There were four others in the category, so five in total.

“They take into consideration all the reviews, achievements and charity work”.

Nominations for Prestige Awards can come from self-submissions, colleagues, clients or customers.

Judges look for strengths in areas such as excellent service, innovation, ethical ways of working, and consistent performance.

Jake and his team will attend the Presentation Day Awards ceremony to be held in Edinburgh this October.

Winners are invited to celebrate their achievement, meet the team, have a photoshoot and receive their award.

Jake said: “We get a certificate, a trophy, and we can market it”.

Winners can also appear in the Prestige Awards digital celebratory magazine.

HUSH gym has been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, however Jake rented out gym equipment to his clients.

© Supplied by Jake Poblocki

Rental kits included dumbbells, barbells and exercise balls.

He donated half of revenue generated to two charities – PATH Torbay, which supports vulnerable people at risk of homelessness, and Mental Health Aberdeen.

He has raised £1,800 and will receive a summary of how the money has been spent.

Jake also wants to use the government Kickstart Scheme to employ two of his team.

The scheme provides funding to create job placements for 16- to 24-year-olds.

Many small businesses have not received funding during the pandemic, so he encourages people to support local.

Jake is most looking forward to normality when gyms can re-open on 26 April.

He said: “When we opened up in September it was like pressing the re-set button, but I think people understand now that this is it.”

“I’m trying to keep busy and stay positive. Staying positive is the most important thing.”