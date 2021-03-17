Sport chiefs ‘dismayed’ after Aberdeen gym vandalised

Sport chiefs have expressed their disappointment after vandals targeted a popular gym.

Sport Aberdeen’s Get Active @ Jesmond site in Bridge of Don was vandalised on Saturday night, when the glass door to the front entrance of the building was smashed.

The gym, which also has sports halls, is currently closed under coronavirus restrictions.

It is not the first time that one of Sport Aberdeen’s buildings has been vandalised this year, after its Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre was hit at the start of the year.

Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson said: “This senseless vandalism, which we have sadly seen at other venues already this year, is extremely disheartening not only for the charity but also for the whole community.

“This has been a very difficult 12 months for everyone, and while we have seen amazing resilience and support from our local communities, a small minority seem intent on causing damage and destruction.

“I would ask that if anyone has any information relating to this incident to please contact the police on 101.”

The incident has been reported to the police.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9.55am on Sunday, 14 March, we received a report of vandalism overnight at a premises on Jesmond Drive in Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Councillor Sarah Cross, who represents the Bridge of Don area, said: ” I’m so disappointed to hear about this senseless act of vandalism by a minority of individuals which can have such a devastating impact on the community.

“I would urge the public to keep the police informed of any incidents of vandalism in the area going forward.”