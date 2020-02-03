Aberdeen gym users to be able to access classes across country for no extra cost

Gym and fitness users in Aberdeen will soon be given access to classes and services across the country as part of a new scheme.

Charity Sport Aberdeen, which runs a number of facilities in the city, has joined the Leisure Link Partnership.

From today its members will be able to access gym, swimming and fitness classes at participating venues in locations including Moray, the Highlands and Orkney with no additional cost to their fees.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

David Selkirk from Sport Aberdeen said: “Being able to extend that offering of quality leisure facilities across the country, in association with like-minded leisure trusts, is something that we are excited to present to our members. We hope the added value that this partnership brings to our membership encourages people to keep up with a healthy and active lifestyle whether on holiday in Scotland or away for work.”

Sport Aberdeen is also offering a free month of membership to all who sign up for a Get Active 1-5, Active Futures or Active Lifestyles 65+ membership before the end of February.

The charity operates a variety of centres across the city offering activities and sports such as swimming, football, tennis and golf.

For more information, visit www.sportaberdeen.co.uk