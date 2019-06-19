Aberdeen gym staff get on the bikes for epic mental health fundraiser

Gym staff have set off from Aberdeen as they take on a national relay for a mental health charity.

Teams of workers will run and cycle the length of Britain with the aim of raising money for Mental Health UK.

They have already smashed their initial target of £250,000 and are now aiming to raise as much as possible for the charity.

The first team of cyclists, who were to hand over the relay baton to the next group when they reached Dundee, set off from the most northerly PureGym on Shiprow in Aberdeen yesterday destined for its southernmost facility in Plymouth – accompanied by Scotland’s most successful Olympian Sir Chris Hoy.

Sir Chris said: “My hero, the cyclist Graeme Obree, has had mental health issues his whole life.

“I met him when he was a world champion and world record holder and it struck me that poor mental health can strike anyone at any time. It doesn’t discriminate.

“A number of friends and team-mates have struggled and it’s important we talk about it and take away the stigma. The guys have done brilliantly.

“I am really pleased to have been able to take part.”

The cycle is expected to take seven days to complete.

The team completing the Aberdeen to Dundee leg were waved off by Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

He said: “It’s a really inspirational event.

“In the north-east we are at the forefront of the fight against mental health and it is really good to see this sort of thing happening.

“It’s raising so much money for a great cause, but it’s also raising awareness and encouraging people to be more active which can help.”

PureGym chief executive Humphrey Cobbold said: “It has been great to see colleagues come together and raise such a large sum of money for an important cause.

“The aim of this relay is to challenge and unite all PureGym colleagues in celebration of the business they have created, the work they do to make the UK healthier and to raise money and awareness for a great cause.”

Brian Dow, managing director of Mental Health UK, said: “I’d like to give a huge thanks to all of the team members at PureGym for their successful fundraising efforts, and everyone at Mental Health UK wishes them the best of luck as they complete this herculean task.”