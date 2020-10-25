Aberdeen gym reopens following Covid-19 deep-clean

An Aberdeen gym has reopened following a deep-clean prompted by a member testing positive for Covid-19.

Banks O’ Dee Fitness Aberdeen closed yesterday after a member who used the gym in the morning tested positive for coronavirus.

A deep clean and fog was carried out immediately. All those who were using the gym space at the same time as the member have been contacted.

The football pitch and sports hall remained open throughout as they are in different zones and have separate entrance and exits.

A post on the gym’s Facebook page said: “As you are aware, Banks O’ Dee Fitness go above and beyond the government guidelines to ensure we keep the facility clean and this is of upmost importance to us.”