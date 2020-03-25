Aberdeen gym helping city keep fit with online fitness classes

An Aberdeen leisure club has launched a range of virtual workouts and activities for members and non-members to enjoy.

David Lloyd at Garthdee has revealed plans for David Lloyd Clubs @ Home, which will also offer advice as well as workouts and activities for every level and age.

Delivered by the team, the exercises are designed to re-energise the body and mind and can easily be done at home or in the garden.

The classes will be rolled out over the next few days and weeks, and will be accompanied by expert wellbeing advice and information and also fun activities to help keep younger ones entertained at home in the weeks ahead.

The first live-streamed HIIT fitness classes, Battlebox and Blaze will be rolled out over the next few days and can be found on their website.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.