Aberdeen gym confirms plans to reopen outdoor tennis courts for members

A popular Aberdeen gym has confirmed it plans to open its outdoor tennis courts next week.

The move announced by David Lloyd will only come into force if the First Minister gives the go-ahead to move to the phase one of the plan to leave lockdown.

The facility, which closed on March 24, will open its courts to Platinum tier members.

Only two people will be allowed on the court at a time, meaning no doubles matches. Players will also be encouraged not to swap ends.

Each session will last an hour, with 50 minutes of play and 10 minutes to turn around the facility to ensure safety for both staff and members.

Players must also bring their own equipment and arrive already changed.

A spokesperson for David Lloyd said: “We are pleased to announce that David Lloyd Aberdeen will be opening its outdoor courts on May 28.

“We have put in a number of measures to ensure everyone’s health and safety including the following:

All court bookings must be booked in advance via the mobile app. Courts are available for members on platinum packages (or equivalent) that normally have access to racquets facilities.

Sessions will last 1 hour, with 50 minutes on court and 10 minutes of turnaround time to ensure the safety of those entering and exiting the court.

Members must bring your own equipment: racquets, marked balls etc and need to arrive changed and ready to get on court as there are no changing facilities.

Two players per court, doubles is not permitted.

Players are asked to avoid changing ends or change at opposite sides on the net.

Only adults and children 14 and over will be allowed to play.

Members must adhere to the guidelines at all times and maintain social distancing, 2 metres at all times.”

