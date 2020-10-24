Aberdeen gym closed for ‘deep clean’ after member tests positive for Covid-19

Banks O’ Dee Fitness centre has been forced to temporarily close after a member who used the facility tested positive for coronavirus.

The gym has taken immediate action to allow for a deep clean of the premises and ensure members can return to gym sessions safely.

Those who were booked into the same timeslot as the individual have been contacted.

The football pitch and sports hall remain open as these are different zoned areas and have separate entrance and exit points.

It is expected the gym will reopen tomorrow.

A post on the gym’s Facebook page said: “Someone that was in the gym this morning has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As you are aware, Banks O’ Dee Fitness go above and beyond the Government guidelines to ensure we keep the facility clean and this is of upmost importance to us.

“We have now closed the gym for a deep clean and fog to ensure you can return to your gym sessions safely.

“The Football Pitch and Sports Hall remain open as these are different zoned areas and have separate entrance and exit points.

“Everyone has been contacted who was in during that specific booking timeslot.

“We will be open again tomorrow (Sunday) as usual.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.

Social media users had mixed reactions when they heard about the case, with some calling for the member to be banned.

Other users supported the action taken by the gym to ensure the safety of members.