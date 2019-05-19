Aberdeen guides thanked for food and toiletry donations

An Aberdeen social enterprise has thanked a girl guiding group after its generous donation.

Community Food Initiatives Scotland (CFINE) received a collection of much-needed food, household and toiletry items.

A statement from the organisation said: “Thank you so much for thinking of CFINE and supporting the beneficiaries of our services by contributing.

“There is a growing need for our services, including the foodbank, and we wouldn’t manage without the generosity of the public.”