Aberdeen groups urged to apply for share of £10,000 funding

Aberdeen community groups have been urged to apply for a share of £10,000.

CALA Homes has opened its 2019 community bursary with charities, schools and volunteer groups asked to get involved.

The initiative aims to provide support for good causes across the north-east, and since its launch, it has helped more than 30 causes.

Mike Naysmith, managing director at CALA Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our community bursary in Aberdeen once again, and are looking forward to hearing from even more charities, schools, community projects and good causes in the area and finding about the great work being done.

“The bursary provides an opportunity for charities and groups of all sizes to apply for funds.”

A deadline for groups to apply has been set for March 8.

More information is available at www.cala.co.uk/bursary