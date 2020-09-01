Aberdeen groups urged to apply for Bags of Help funding scheme

Groups and charities supporting young people across Aberdeen are being urged to apply for funding under a supermarket scheme.

Tesco is opening applications as part of its Bags of Help scheme, which will allow organisations to apply for funding throughout October, November and December.

Those championing causes relating to children and younger people are eligible to apply for money to help them support mental health, outdoor activities, educational activities, young carers, bereavement counselling, child poverty and vulnerable at risk children.

Tony McElroy, head of communications for Tesco in Scotland, said: “Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing across the country and many missing out on all important services impacted by lockdown.

“We’re encouraging any group who is working to support children and young people across the UK to apply for the new funding. We hope it can make a real difference to lives of so many around the country.“

Tesco is hoping to support more than 2,000 projects in the country, with three grants of £1,000 each available in each voting region.

Any groups interested in applying can do so at www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk