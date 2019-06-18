Aberdeen groups benefit from Asda Foundation funding

North-east projects have received funding from a supermarket foundation.

MSP Kevin Stewart has praised the Asda Foundation after £1,650 was donated to community groups.

The largest cash award of £750 was given to the Hanover Community Centre to help purchase ingredients for its Confidence to Cook classes.

Funding of £500 was given to the Cornerstone Foundation, chosen by a customer vote at a city store, with runners-up Wood Recyclability and VSA both receiving £200 each.

Mr Stewart said: “I’m particularly pleased to see Hanover Community Centre receive a boost of £750 for their classes which teach vital healthy cooking skills to folk, which can have a really positive impact on individuals and families.

“Initiatives like this are a great way of getting communities involved in funding for projects.”