Aberdeen groups benefit from £18,300 Co-op cash boost

The Co-op has given Aberdeen causes a cash boost through its Local Community Fund.

In total £18,300 has been shared by 39 organisations in Aberdeen. These include 53rd Craigiebuckler Scout Group, Inchgarth Community Centre and Arc Hippotherapy SCIO.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said: “The local community fund is now a well-established way of supporting local causes who help to make communities safer, happier and healthier places to live.

“All the local community causes we’re connected to are at the centre of helping their communities.

“We’ve increased the payout to give the causes a vital cash injection to help them continue the essential work they do in the community at this time of crisis and difficulty for so many people.”

Co-op members receive a 5% reward every time they purchase own-brand goods and services with a further 1% going to local causes.

Since the scheme began in 2016, more than 21,000 local causes across the UK have received more than £60m.

The Co-op will continue to support these causes, with another six months of funding through the Local Community Fund.

The group has also announced the launch of Co-operate – an online community centre which connects vulnerable people to support initiatives.

It also connects volunteers who are willing to run virtual events such as exercise classes, music groups or arts and crafts classes for others.

Co-op members can choose to support a particular cause by visiting www.coop.co.uk/local-causes