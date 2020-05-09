Aberdeen group warns of coronavirus scams

An Aberdeen aid group has warned people to stay vigilant during the coronavirus outbreak.

Aberdeen City Mutual Aid Group (ACMA) said they have experienced attempted fraud after individuals sought to take advantage of the generosity of volunteers.

ACMA, which relies on funding from donors through its Just Giving page, have set up an emergency financial fund for struggling residents.

However, after helping one applicant financially, they were immediately targeted with multiple and identical requests for assistance.

Admin member and group fundraiser Rachel Meacock said: “We suddenly had eight requests come through, all written in the exact same way and I was a bit concerned.”

After initially signposting one individual to the city council and Grampian Assistance Hub, ACMA were met with a number of excuses.

She said: “One of my co-admins took over and asked them to send over bank details and they quickly handed them over.”

However, after ACMA agreed to deliver a food parcel to the individual, they dropped off the grid.

She said: “They didn’t reply at all. We went to the address they’d given us, knocked at the door and the occupant had never heard of the person we had spoken to.

“Thankfully we had never given them money.”

The matter was passed onto police.

