Aberdeen group to take film talk online

An Aberdeen organisation is to host an online discussion on Twitter after its regular film screenings were cancelled due to coronavirus.

Mental Health Movie Monthly, which was launched in 2016 at Robert Gordon University, was set up with the aim of improving understanding around mental health.

It usually hosts one film screening per month, followed by an open discussion with members of the audience who are interested.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Now, Mental Health Movie Monthly will host an online discussion on Twitter around the 2018 film, A Quiet Place.

The screening will take place on Monday at 7.30pm.

Anyone interested should watch the film before 7.30pm on Monday.

They can join in with the discussion here