Aberdeen group to offer online English classes

An Aberdeen community group is offering virtual English lessons from next month.

Sunnybank Community Centre in Aberdeen will be making the classes available to its current service users.

Tutors are currently receiving training which will help them deliver the lessons.

They will be run in partnership with the Workers Educational Association (WEA).

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Zuzana Jatelova, chairwoman of Sunnybank Community Centre, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to provide learning continuity and flexibility for our community.

“We can run more English classes and at the same time, the online studying could help to ease up pressure on the room facilities in Sunnybank.”

The group hope to eventually adopt online language assessments so more students can join.

Current students can contact sunnybank.community@gmail.com with their name and telephone number for a spot.