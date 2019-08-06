Aberdeen group to hold memorial for nuclear bombing of Nagasaki

A memorial is to be held this week in commemoration of the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki.

Each year, the Aberdeen Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) organises an event centred around the bombing of Hiroshima, to also raise awareness of the dangers of nucear weapons, however, have instead decided to focus this year’s activity on Nagasaki.

It will take place on Friday, from 7pm until 9pm, outside Marischal College on Broad Street.

The CND will have music, poetry and speeches organised for the night, and has asked that any attendees bring flowers, which will be used to create a peace sign.