Aberdeen group in bid to turn waste apples into cider and juice

A new social enterprise which aims to turn waste apples into cider and juice has got under way.

Common Weal Cider wants to recruit volunteer groups who can donate their time – and their apples – to help put the north-east on the map for cider-making.

The collected fruit would be turned into either cider or juice by the Common Weal Cider group and sold for profit.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, said the project came about through conversations with groups Common Weal Aberdeen and Aberdeen Beautiful, which look to improve community engagement in the city.

He said: “Fruit, like other perishables, is routinely thrown away by supermarkets, adding biodegradable material to the waste stream that generates greenhouse gases.

“Apples in particular are also left as windfall in community and private gardens. They don’t need to go to waste. If the fruit is clean it can be turned into juice, and if damaged or dirty, can be used as part of a cider blend.”

Profits will go back into funding projects across the north-east, as long as they aim to improve the environment or reduce waste.

A number of groups with apple trees in their grounds have already become involved with the social enterprise, including Gwen’s Garden, based in Garthdee and Cluny Castle.

Individuals are also welcome to sign up if they have apples in their garden.

Neil added: “Above all, Common Weal Cider is something social and about having fun.”

It is hoped the scheme will begin in August, when the first apples are ready to be harvested.

To get involved, contact neil.clapperton@grampianhousing.co.uk