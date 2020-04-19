Aberdeen group hosting online events to raise money

An Aberdeen fundraiser is set to be held online to help good causes in the fight against coronavirus.

Aberdeen Soup, a live crowdfunder, is held several times a year to raise money for good causes.

The next edition will be held tomorrow and will be dedicated to supporting local organisations during the lockdown.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, the organisation said: “We had to cancel our live event but we didn’t want the community to miss out so we are going live online raising money for lots of local causes.

“We will not be doing this as our usual pitch style but instead gathering lots of people in our community to come on and share their stories while raising money so that we can help lots of community projects set up or happening to strengthen our city.”

The event will be held live on Aberdeen Soup’s Facebook page.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.