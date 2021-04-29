An Aberdeen group have donated food parcels to a city charity.

The Lodge of Old Aberdeen 164 delivered the goods to Somebody Cares on Hazledene Road last month and they plan to do it again soon.

Somebody Cares has a warehouse in Altens and a charity shop at a former Hazlehead garden centre and the organisation provides essential help to needy families across the city.

Its website states that it has fully furnished more than 17,000 homes since it was established.

Brian Dempster, secretary of the Lodge of Old Aberdeen 164, said they were just keen to help out during the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “We decided to do it because of the pandemic. It is putting a strain on people who aren’t normally in need.

“There’s poverty in Aberdeen but there’s also hidden poverty. I know of a few people who come into town to pick up food parcels because they don’t want their neighbours to know they’re struggling.

“We are going to do this again and we will donate any food that keeps for a while.”