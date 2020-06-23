Aberdeen group ‘disappointed’ after broken glass and rubbish left at skatepark

Volunteers in Aberdeen have spent two hours cleaning up after broken glass, cans and litter was left at a skatepark.

The rubbish was left at Westfield Park in Bridge of Don over the weekend, with the friends of the park group left to clean.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the group said: “Really disappointed with the mess left at the skatepark by last nights visitors.

“Broken glass all over the surface and bottles and cans littered all around.

“It took two of our park group volunteers nearly two hours to clean it up (and there are probably still lots of shards too small to pick up – so please beware).

“In all we collected three bags of litter and three boxes of broken glass and we understand it’s not the first time this week it’s had to be cleaned up.

“Thank you to everyone passing, or waiting to use the park, who helped pick up empty bottles and cans.

“Not the afternoon they, or we, were hoping to have – but it’s now in a safer state and can be enjoyed by its intended users.”

Councillor John Reynolds, who represents Bridge of Don, said: “I wish people would think before they do things like this. It’s a park that everybody should be able to enjoy, whether it is the play park area or the grass area.

“For this sort of thing to happen, it’s beyond belief in this day and age. I can only assume it was younger people as opposed to the older generation.

“It’s really disappointing that the site that has been left like that.

“It’s not a regular occurrence thankfully, and it’s great there is a team of volunteers willing to tidy up after people but they shouldn’t have to.”

He added: “For years people have been urged to take rubbish home with them and tidy up after themselves after they have visited parks.

“All you have to do is take a carrier bag with you and put the rubbish in there to take home. It’s just common sense.”