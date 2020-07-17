Aberdeen Greens signal opposition to location of Energy Transition Zone

The Aberdeen Greens have confirmed they will be opposing the plans for a proposed Energy Transition Zone in Torry that would cover Doonies Rare Breeds Farm and a large section of St Fittick’s Park.

The proposal, outlined in the Local Development Plan, was met with fierce opposition from some Torry residents when it was raised earlier this year, with a petition against it gaining over 2,000 signatures.

The zone, adjacent to the new South Harbour development, would be used for the development of renewables in order to help the city meet net-zero emissions targets.

Aberdeen Greens convenor, Guy Ingerson said “We of course want to see the local economy move away from an increasingly damaging and insecure fossil fuel industry.

“You don’t protect the environment by destroying it though.

“With this in mind we support a transition zone but not in this area. There are large areas of disused brown field sites further south that can be used instead.”