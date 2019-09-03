Aberdeen Greens revealed candidate for by-election

Aberdeen Greens have announced their candidate for an upcoming by-election.

Two vacancies have arisen for councillors in the Bridge of Don ward following the death of Councillor Sandy Stuart last month and the resignation of councillor Brett Hunt.

Bridge of Don resident Sylvia Hardie will stand for the Aberdeen Greens in the by-election on October 3.

She said: “I’m extremely happy to be standing in this election.

“I’ve lived in the area for nearly 20 years.

“It’s a great place for families, has a good community spirit and facilities such as an excellent library, sports centres, community centres and school swimming pool.”

The Scottish Greens launched plans for a Scottish Green New Deal last week which looks at transforming energy, public transport and housing across Scotland.

Other candidates who have announced their intention to stand in the by-election are Jessica Mennie (SNP), Michael Skoczykloda (Liberal Democrats), Graeme Lawrence (Scottish Labour) and Sarah Cross (Scottish Conservatives).

It comes after another Aberdeen city councillor announced her resignation last week.

Catriona McKenzie, who was elected to the Torry/Ferryhill ward for the SNP in 2017, stepped down with immediate effect.