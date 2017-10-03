Aberdeen Greens back the Dons’ plans for £50 million Kingsford development

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The co-convener of the Aberdeen Green party has backed Aberdeen Football Club’s new stadium project.

Guy Ingerson, who ran for the city council this year, gave his endorsement to the £50 million Kingsford Stadium development.

The party carried out their own public consultation which found two thirds of respondents backing the development.

Mr Ingerson said: “The results of our public consultation showed clear support for Kingsford Stadium and Aberdeen Football Club generally.

“Having spoken with, and investigated the claims of both the No To Kingsford campaign and Aberdeen Football Club, it is my personal view that the development should be supported.

“There are potential challenges with the site, specifically around transport infrastructure as highlighted by city planners, but these are not insurmountable.

“In my view it is clear that, as a Green, I can back these proposals without sacrificing my environmental and social principles.

The No Kingsford Stadium group claims the facility would create parking and noise problems, and lead to “a big red blot on the landscape”. Councillors will vote on the stadium next Wednesday.