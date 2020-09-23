Aberdeen grandad makes Granite City photo quiz book to help keep family entertained during lockdown

An Aberdeen grandad has put together a photo quiz book to help keep his family occupied during lockdown.

Construction manager Ian Gilbert, 66, regularly takes progress pictures of building sites at work, and has now expanded his photography skills to different scenes across the Granite City to make the book.

Titled ‘A Grey Aberdonian’s Not So Grey Aberdeen’, the book contains colourful and eye-catching images of the city and poses the question to readers “where was this picture taken from?”.

Grandfather of two Ian, who stays in Midstocket, said: “I take a lot of pictures through my job as well, I’m in the construction industry so I’m always doing progress reports and stuff like that.

“A lot of the work has been in the town centre and I also see opportunities for taking pictures of things outwith the construction job.

“I’ve had hundreds of pictures really.

“What I decided to do is, because quizzes seemed to come into fashion, probably more so in lockdown but even before that, and my family were having quizzes two or three times a week latterly on Zoom, I decided to put a quiz together of the pictures I had of Aberdeen.

“Not actual pictures of the highlights of Aberdeen, the question I put to them is ‘where is the grey Aberdonian standing to take this photo?’.

“So it’s the name of the street where the photo was taken.

“You could also ask ‘where is this?’ or ‘what area of Aberdeen is this?’. It doesn’t have to be what the answers are at the end of the book.”

Ian said the book contained a mixture of around 40 pictures both of well-known landmarks and more obscure sights, and from a few years ago to modern images.

While Ian has only had four copies made at the moment for his family, he hopes one day he might be able to sell the book in shops.

Ian said: “The book itself didn’t take any time at all, I was just going to give a copy to each of the family.

“I love it. Because these quizzes are so fashionable I can take it out with friends or family and have a teasing session with them. It’s good fun for me too.

“It’s not a photographic book. Most of it’s been taken with an iPhone. They’re not taken with a proper stand and a proper camera. It’s a quiz book for a bit of fun.

“It’s one of these books you won’t be able to put down. Once you have a look at the first one you think ‘let’s go on to the next one’. It’s infectious.”