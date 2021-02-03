Aberdeen Grampian Pride event to go virtual again due to Covid-19 restrictions

Aberdeen’s annual Grampian Pride festival is to take place online again this year.

The event, which includes a parade down Union Street, will no longer go ahead as planned on May 29 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, a series of online events will be held for the whole family to enjoy including

quizzes, music, drag shows, competitions and more.

Event manager Deejay Bullock said: “We have been following the Covid-19 developments very closely over the past 12 months while listening to advice from experts and the government.

“It is with a heavy heart that due to current uncertainties with the virus and safety of the community, it has been decided that Grampian Pride, scheduled for May 29

2021, will now take place online only.

“We want to ensure the community have something to look forward to during these unprecedented times and although we can’t come together physically, we will do so in spirit.

“Virtual Grampian Pride saw 1,500 online visitors last year and it is our ambition to double that this year.

“The Grampian Pride committee is hard at work behind the scenes getting online events and activities, that can be done safely, ready for May 2021.

“Grampian Pride is not just a festival, it is a chance to remember our past, celebrate our present, and embrace our future. So it is vital that we have a future to look forward to after Covid-19.”

Deejay is appealing for sponsors and donors to help make the celebration the best it can be.

He added: “As you know, we cannot put together this or any event without your support, and we ask that you continue to have faith in the ability of the committee to produce an all-inclusive Grampian Pride for our community.

“As always, we are seeking new sponsors, donors and partners to help us ensure virtual Grampian Pride, and future Grampian Prides can go ahead.

“We understand times are tough and finances are uncertain. However, if you

are able to donate or sponsor please do get in touch. Grampian Pride will go ahead, just in a different way.

“Therefore, your sponsorship will allow us to ensure obligations for materials are met in the future in order to safely and securely bring together the whole community, at a time it will be needed most.”

For more information, or to find out about sponsoring or donating towards the event, email deejay@grampianpride.org