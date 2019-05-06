Aberdeen graffiti artists to appear on This Morning

A group Aberdeen graffiti artists will appear on a national TV show.

The pensioners, who plied their trade at Aberdeen’s Nuart festival last month, will feature on This Morning tomorrow.

On top of being interviewed by hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, a social media post from the festival suggests the group will also be giving a graffiti masterclass.

Early starts all round for our LATA 65 x Nuart Aberdeen crew this morning! Pearl, Rosemary, Dorothy and Anne have just… Posted by Nuart Aberdeen on Monday, 6 May 2019

As part of LATA 65, an arts project for people over 65, the pensioners learned the history of street art – from its beginnings in activism to the modern day.