Aberdeen graduate to follow in father’s footsteps as he joins family firm

Adrian Hutcheon graduated with a First in Scots Law from Aberdeen University, the same university his dad graduated from 45 years ago.

He will continue to follow in his father’s footsteps as he joins the family firm, Alex Hutcheon + Co and The Mortgage + Property Centre.

Alex Hutcheon commented that he is “absolutely delighted” that his son will follow in his footsteps and praised his work ethic.

He said: “He’s been very hard-working and studious throughout his time at university and he thoroughly deserves his First Class Honours Degree.

“During that time, he’s also significantly expanded his knowledge in both statutory and case law which will be a huge asset to the departments he’ll work with and to the firm as a whole.”

Experience in the family business

Mr Hutcheon jun has built up extensive experience with the company, having worked there in various roles since leaving school.

His first job was in the estate agency department, but when he started studying law he moved to the conveyancing department where he assisted partners with the legal work in relation to the sale and purchase of property.

He has gained experience in the private client department, assisting partners with drafting wills, administration of executry estates and power of attorneys.

Mr Hutcheon is “immensely proud” to have worked with the family business for the last six years. He will now go on to study for his Diploma in Professional Legal Practice at the University of Aberdeen, alongside working, before beginning a two-year legal-traineeship with the company.

He said: “The family business has operated from the heart of the city of Aberdeen for 22 years. The length of time the business has operated is testament to the hard work of the employees and partners of the firm and the high standard of service provided to clients.

“I really look forward to working with colleagues to support that and take the firm to the next level.”