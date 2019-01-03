Aberdeen graduate recognised as one of the top MBA students in world

An Aberdeen university graduate has been recognised as one of the top MBA students in the world.

Dr Jenna Ross, from Robert Gordon University, has been shortlisted in the AMBA (Association of MBAs) Student of the Year Award – which is a global award that recognises the talents and contributions made by students.

Dr Ross is one of five nominees and the only one from Scotland – she is shortlisted among alumni from Hong Kong, Spain, Ireland and Bath (UK).

She studied at RGU’s Business School to turn her interest for science and farming into a business concept and graduated with distinction this summer.

Dr Ross, who grew up on a family farm in Tarland , said: “I was overjoyed to find out that I had been selected as a finalist for the Association of MBAs Student of the Year award.

“This is a massive achievement, as AMBA has more than 250 accredited business schools across the globe.

“This brings international recognition to myself, my research, my business ideas, as well as the excellent level of education at RGU.

“I hope that on being selected as a finalist, I inspire more young people into higher education to study science, agriculture and business.

“In my sector this is vital, as we need to find a way to feed our growing world population.”

The ceremony will be held in London on February 1.