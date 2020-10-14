Aberdeen graduate given £10,000 funding for knitting tools and tutorial website

A graduate from a north-east university has been awarded £10,000 in funding.

Lucy Fisher, who attended Robert Gordon University (RGU), created Knit It – a platform which offers digital knitting patterns, tools, tutorials and more.

Knit It, which was also part of the RGU Startup Accelerator programme, has been announced as the Creative Edge and Young Edge winner at this year’s Scottish EDGE Awards.

Lucy’s team consists of herself, her mum and her grandma, who share the same passion of reinventing knitting for the future and teaching a new digital generation to learn and create.

She said being recognised at a national level has been a real ‘confidence boost’.

Lucy added: “It really helps to know that the judges believe in the business and that they are impressed with our team and plans to take it forward in a strategical way.

“I am also so grateful for all the support and mentorship we received too as so far this has proven essential to help grow the idea.

“It’s also really nice to be recognised for all the hard work we have put in, and it was such a bonus to win the Creative Edge award as this really emulates what Knit It is all about.

“The funding will contribute greatly to developing the technology for the Knit It Platform which we hope to launch in 2021 and will ultimately help us to realise our vision of revolutionising the knitting industry.

“We are currently seeking experts in the technology and creative industries to sit on our advisory board to help grow the business. And our next steps for Knit It is to launch our first product, the KnitPic Kit, in November.”

The knit is a bespoke service that will allow you to turn a photo into a pattern, which will come with everything needed to make the garment.