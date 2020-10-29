Aberdeen GP to take part in digital health solutions event

An Aberdeen University researcher will take part in a new scheme that aims to find digital solutions to tackle major health challenges.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is hoped the power of technology can be enhanced to improve patient safety and clinical outcomes, improve efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

Aberdeen University academic GP Rosalind Adam has been selected from more than 300 applicants to attend the first UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) digital health event next month.

Teams of up 30 people from a range of disciplines from across the UK will work together to come up with potential solutions for challenges in health and care.

Dr Adam said: “Those who most need health care are least likely to receive it, and the current Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted these inequalities. We know that mental illness often co-exists with other physical health problems and that climate change will also widen health inequalities, posing a major threat to our health and wellbeing.

“Digital technologies are increasingly being used to tackle health and social care challenges – they can widen access, improve patient safety and clinical outcomes, improve efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

“For example, more than a million people in Scotland have downloaded the Covid-19 test and protect app, the NHS quickly adopted on-line video consulting to help reduce the spread of the virus and many more of us are using apps to monitor physical activity levels to help with weight loss and healthier lifestyles. In cancer screening, it is likely that artificial intelligence algorithms will help radiologists identify early breast cancers.”

The sandpit event will run virtually over three weeks in November. The funding for each project is expected to be in the region of £400,000.