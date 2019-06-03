Aberdeen GP practice urges people to recycle asthma inhalers

Staff at a medical practice have appealed for members of the public to recycle inhalers.

Danestone Medical Practice is encouraging patients to take the plastic devices to pharmacies instead of landfills.

The surgery said in a statement: “There is absolutely no need for these to go to landfill, where they will remain for many years.

“Inhalers are made of high quality plastics and aluminium.

“Please keep returning these to the pharmacy, we really appreciate it.

“Locally we have Asda, Boots and Tesco pharmacies that take them, but there are lots of others.”

Several pharmacies across the north-east will take in inhalers for recycling.

To find your nearest facility, visit pharmacyfinder.completethecycle.eu