Aberdeen GP practice to end contract with NHS Grampian

The partners of an Aberdeen GP practice have chosen to end their contract with NHS Grampian, it has been revealed.

Carden Medical Practice, which provides services for around 9,000 registered patients from its base at Carden Place, Aberdeen, will continue to offer GP services as normal while efforts are made to find out whether any other practice is interested in taking it on.

If that fails, health bosses have confirmed the practice will be transferred to NHS Grampian where it will then be directly managed by the Health and Social Care Partnership.

The Evening Express understands just one GP will move on from the practice from the eight who currently work there, with patients continuing to be seen there throughout the transition.

Carden practice manager Shona Alexander said: “As with many other practices, Carden has a mixture of salaried GPs, locums and GP partners who own the business.

“One partner is moving on from Carden for career reasons and the remaining two partners have taken the decision to work with Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) to look at different ways of working to secure the future of the practice.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to plan with them to discover if any other practice is willing to take over the management of Carden and, if not, we will transfer to NHS Grampian and will be directly managed by ACHSCP.

“We want to reassure our patients that our services will continue as normal throughout and our staff remain available to deal with all primary care needs.”

Sandra Ross, Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer, said the move will offer an opportunity to “reshape services” in the area to make sure they meet the needs of the local community in the future.

She added: “Health and social care integration, and the development of our localities, provides an excellent basis from which to look at how we ensure the long-term development and sustainability of services.

“We will maximise this opportunity and consider different approaches and models for service delivery, based on patient needs.

“All practice staff have been informed of the situation and letters have gone out to Carden’s patients.

“They and the practice staff will continue to receive communications at each stage of this transition process.

“There is no need for patients to worry or to change their practice.”