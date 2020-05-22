Aberdeen golfers bid farewell to ‘lovable’ Stanley

Tributes have been paid to a “lovable” north-east man whose final journey took him to the golf club which was his “second home”.

Stanley Masson, 78, was a lifetime member of Nigg Bay Golf Club in Torry, having joined around 60 years ago.

He died on May 10 after a sudden heart attack.

After learning his funeral would be restricted to 10 people because of social distancing restrictions, his twin daughters, Jennifer and Heather, decided to give their dad a send-off to remember.

Stanley’s final journey took him to his beloved golf club, where he was met with a round of applause from hundreds of members and friends.

Daughter Jennifer, 51, said she was “overwhelmed” by the response.

She said: “We expected around 20 to 30 people to come and pay their respects but when we turned into the car park and saw all those people it was overwhelming. There must have been around 150 people there.

“My sister and I thought it would be a fitting tribute to take him past the club because it was his second home. If you couldn’t find him at home, he would be at the golf club.

She added: “It gave us a lot of comfort that people thought so much of him.

“Everybody started clapping when the hearse arrived and I broke down, I couldn’t take in how many people were there.”

Before retirement Stanley, from Kincorth, worked as a burner plater at Aberdeen Fabrication.

Jennifer described her father – who had three grandchildren, Gregg, 18, Melissa, 24, and Lewis, 22 – as a “true gentleman and an amazing guy”.

She added: “He was such a genuine guy. I never heard anyone say a bad word about him.

“He used to help out his neighbours by cutting their grass and doing different tasks for them. It was just the type of person he was.

“He was our hero, he was a true gentlemen and an amazing guy.”

Nigg Bay Golf Club captain, Graham Freeland, posted a message on Facebook inviting friends of Stanley’s to come down to the club and pay their respects during his send-off.

He said: “It was an amazing reception he got at the club. I was dumbfounded when I saw the turnout.

“It just lets his daughters know how well thought of he was at the club which is really nice.

“He was a lovable character and a genuine guy, he loved his golf and his social life.”