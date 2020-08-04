Aberdeen golf club confirms positive Covid-19 case

Bosses at an Aberdeen golf club have confirmed an individual who tested positive for coronavirus visited the course.

In an e-mail notice sent to members of Deeside Golf Club, club manager Debbie Pern said the establishment was contacted by the council’s Environmental Health Department.

The document, seen by the Evening Express, read: “You will have seen in the media that there has been a recent outbreak of Covid-19 in Aberdeen.

“We have today been advised by the council’s Environmental Health Department that someone who has visited the golf club in the last 10 days has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are not in a position to tell us who it is or on what exact day they visited the club.”

The club manager went on to say that they are not “required to close the clubhouse” or any other facilities, but have been recommended to increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitising as a precautionary measure.

Deeside Golf Club has organised a deep clean and a “fogging”.

She added: “I want to reassure you that providing a safe and secure environment for staff and members remains our priority.”

People wishing to visit the club are asked to report to the Pro Shop, the office or the lounge areas on arrival.

They are required to use the sanitisers and are reminded to adhere to social distancing at all times.

Members are being asked to contract management if anyone is aware of someone who has visited the club and tested positive or is showing Covid-19 symptoms.