Aberdeen Goals says it’s ‘business as usual’ despite financial investigation

An Aberdeen football centre has reassured customers it is “business as usual” – despite an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities.

Goals, which runs a branch comprising several five-a-side pitches by the River Dee in Aberdeen, said this year accounting errors had been discovered dating back several years.

An internal probe was launched and it has found “a number of individuals” were involved in “improper behaviour” since 2010 at the latest.

A Goals statement read: “The company regrets to announce that, following ongoing detailed investigatory work into the historic accounting policies and practices used by the company in the recognition of revenue and the preparation of financial statements, it has become very recently evident that there has been improper behaviour within the company.

“This has involved a number of individuals for a period since at least 2010.”

The statement added: “Due to these initial findings, there is material uncertainty in relation to the historic financial statements published by the company.

“Work on the company’s full-year 2018 audit has therefore been suspended until further clarification on the historical financial statements has been obtained.”

Despite the news, a spokesman for the East Kilbride firm said its results continue to be positive and insisted there is no threat to the future of the Aberdeen branch, which remains open for business.

He said: “The company is trading well and its debt providers remain positive. Gross like-for-like sales are up 11.5%.

“Goals has not reached the stage yet where they have finalised reports to share with the police or other stakeholders. However, should there be any concrete evidence they will of course be reporting it to the relevant authorities.”