Aberdeen family tell of incredible adventure around the world

A globe-trotting couple who travelled to 19 countries in 15 months have told how their children “enhanced” the adventure.

Julie Smith and her husband Kris, along with their children Jacob, four, and nine-year-old Erihn, embarked on a round-the-world trip in June last year.

Their long-awaited adventure saw them visit far-flung countries including Bosnia, Jordan and India.

In March the Smith family, who are from Hazlehead, arrived in Kathmandu before embarking on a 30-day trek to Everest base camp.

But they got more than they bargained for, however, when they were left stranded in the mountains after Nepal went into lockdown.

But the family finally defied the odds three months later and made it to Everest Base Camp.

© Julie Smith

They eventually arrived back on home soil on September 7, after international flights became available again.

Julie explained why the family decided to embark on the ambitious adventure.

She said: “In 2007 Chris and I took a year out to travel and we had an absolute blast.

“We had both worked for a very long time knowing that we wanted to go away travelling again.

“We got home, got jobs, bought a house and then had a family.

“We both really wanted to go away again, but we didn’t really know how it would work as a family.

“For years, we saved all of our money and kept putting it off until we pinned down a date.

“It was a great experience and we got to go off the beaten track and see places that tourists usually wouldn’t.

“The generosity and kindness of people that we witnessed throughout our travels really blew us away. We saw the best of humanity.”

© Julie Smith

Julie told how the Smith family were sad to leave Nepal, after an extended stay there.

She said: “We had a three-month visa for Nepal but we ended up there for six months, including a total of 133 days in the mountains in lockdown.

“After Nepal, we wanted to go to Sri Lanka for a bit of a break. It was possible but it would have been difficult due to different quarantine and lockdown rules.

“We decided to book a ticket back to Aberdeen and keep it all secret.

“It was really sad to say goodbye to Nepal because we had such unfinished business there.

“We made so many friends that we never got to see again because of lockdown.”

Kris said reaching Everest Base Camp with his kids in tow was one of the highlights of the adventure.

He said: “I don’t think anything will beat reaching Everest base camp as a family of four during lockdown.

“In Jordan, we got to watch the sunset over the mountains and it was phenomenal.

“One of our favourite countries was Bosnia. The mountains are beautiful and the people were really open to us as a family, they loved having the children.

“The Wadi Rum desert is full of red sand and a lot of the major movies are filmed there, such as Aladdin and Star Wars, so it was also amazing to see.”

© Julie Smith

Kris added: “The kids are hard as nails and they can do far more than anyone think they can.

“They always had a smile on their faces and just got on with it. We struggled more than they did.

“If we wanted to pass on anything it’s that children really enhance travel, not inhibit.”