Aberdeen girl Amelia Rose crowned Little Leopards winner

An adorable seven-month-old girl has been crowned this year’s Little Leopards winner.

Amelia Rose Middleton, who lives in Mastrick with mum Kiera, dad Ronnie and their pet Labrador Daisy, has been chosen from hundreds of children taking part in the competition from across the north-east.

The cheeky tot’s smile has won her family £500, a trophy and a bottle of bubbly.

Ronnie, 31, and Kiera, 29, were given the good news by Evening Express staff at their home on Friday morning.

And the family said they were completely surprised to find out they had won our competition.

Stunned Kiera, who works as an estates assistant, said she almost forgot to visit our stall at Marischal Square to enter the competition.

However, she eventually remembered and took her little girl to get her photograph taken at our stand in the Trinity Centre in the final week. Kiera said she was shocked to find a reporter at her door to let her know she had won.

She said: “It feels absolutely brilliant to have won. I am shocked, though. We’ll be spending the money on a shopping spree for Amelia and anything left will go into a savings account for her.”

And proud dad Ronnie, an electrical technician, said: “We are really shocked – we didn’t think this would happen.”

Kiera thinks her little superstar will look back and enjoy her win when she is older.

She added: “Right now she loves watching videos of herself so I’m sure when she gets older she’ll be exactly the same.

“She’ll be delighted.”

Ronnie and Kiera said they are already being kept on their toes by their seven-month-old “princess”.

Amelia treated our photographer to some cheeky smiles and was enamoured with the voucher she had won for Mackie’s ice-cream parlour.

Dressed in a pink dress and matching bow, the youngster was a worthy winner of this year’s competition.

The photograph of Amelia – printed on canvas and bigger than the toddler herself – will be given pride of place, according to Kiera, in the family home.

Kiera said: “I wanted a canvas print of her anyway so this is just perfect.”

Ronnie added: “There is a screw already in the wall ready for it to be placed.”

Kiera beat 11 other adorable finalists to win this year’s title and a range of goodies has now been given to the family.

All the runners-up in our competition will receive a canvas print and a Mackie’s voucher which they can spend in the shop at Marischal Square.