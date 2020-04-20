Aberdeen gin distiller donates hand sanitiser to charity

An Aberdeen gin distillery has switched production from spirits to hand sanitiser, and has donated more than a thousand bottles to charity.

House of Botanicals is making hand sanitiser during the coronavirus crisis, and has now sent 1,200 bottles to refugee charity Care4Calais.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, founder Adam Elan-Elmergirab said: “We put out a call on our social media channels for organisations and/or charities to get in touch with us so we could potentially donate bottles of our hand sanitiser to them when they are ready for dispatch.

“This led to a call with a representative from Care4Calais who explained they were in desperate need of hand sanitiser for the 1,200 people living in camps in Calais that have been displaced from their homes due to war and oppression.

“We have agreed to ship fifty cases of our sanitiser, equalling 1,200 units, to them next week so they can then distribute the bottles to those people in the camps.”

Coronavirus has caused a near complete collapse in support for people living in refugee camps in northern France.

The vast majority of NGOs have pulled out due to health and safety fears, charity donations are dwindling and volunteers are stuck in lockdown.

In normal times, over 100 volunteers work in the camps in Calais and Dunkirk to provide for people’s basic needs.

Now there are fewer than a dozen charity workers on the front line, stretched deadly thin as they try to support 1,500 people living across multiple sites.

Founder of Care4Calais Clare Moseley said: “For people living in refugee camps in Calais, the coronavirus is making a grim situation even worse. Support for people in the camps has completely collapsed, NGOs have pulled their volunteers out, charity donations have dwindled, the French state has cut food aid by half. People living in the cramped, unhygienic camps are the perfect target for this cruel virus, they need our help now more than ever.

“That’s why House of Botanicals’ donation of 1,200 bottles of hand sanitiser to Care4Calais is so vitally important. It will make a tremendous difference between people’s ability to wash their hands and keep themselves safe – it could be the difference between life and death.

“In such grim circumstances, a little goes a long way. Care4Calais’ emergency appeal is raising money to provide the vital support these people need. Just £10 will feed a family for four days – the donations we receive are changing lives.”

For people living in the camps, it is the threat of starvation – rather than the fear of Coronavirus – that fills them with dread.

Care4Calais is the only remaining aid organisation on the front line – but its nine volunteers fear they will soon be overwhelmed. They are taking exhaustive measures to prevent the spread of the disease, wearing PPE and following a strict hygiene regime. But appeals to major manufacturers to provide hand sanitiser for the camps have fallen on deaf ears.

Care4Calais has launched an emergency appeal to help provide for people’s basic needs. Just £10 provides a food pack to feed a family for four days, £4 will fund a snack pack for one person.

So far, two cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the camps, however official figures are scarce and infrequently updated, and aid workers have identified at least nine more people exhibiting symptoms within the past week.

In the cramped, unsanitary conditions, exacerbated by the near complete collapse in humanitarian support, aid workers fear it is only a matter of time before people start to die.

