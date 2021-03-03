A business group is encouraging people to consider gifting an Aberdeen gift card this Mother’s Day – to help boost the city’s economy.

Aberdeen Inspired launched its Aberdeen Gift Card in November last year, and said it has already seen record sales.

As Mother’s Day is coming up next week, residents are being urged to purchase a card as a gift, which would then go towards helping support local jobs and businesses.

The Aberdeen Gift Card can be spent in person with more than 170 firms in the city.

The business improvement district for the city centre said sales so far have shown that around 40% is spent on average per card than the value loaded on.

‘It will encourage people back into the city’

Adrian Watson, Chief Executive of Aberdeen Inspired said “The Aberdeen Gift Card has proven hugely popular since it’s launch late last year. It will encourage people back into the city to spend with local business, big and small, therefore supporting local jobs and the local economy.

“It’s vital that we do all that we can to help business recover from the devastating economic impact of the pandemic and the gift card is just one example of what Aberdeen Inspired are doing to support local jobs and the local economy. On average people spend 40% more than the value on their card when they come to redeem it so with around £200k of sales to date consumers would likely be contributing a further £80k to the local economy.

“A unique aspect of our gift card is that it can be spent in person with over 170 local businesses from retail to relaxation and everything in between, so it offers Mum’s real choice on what to spend their gift card on.”

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity, giving you the chance to win a slice of Aberdeen’s unique offering. Looking ahead to brighter times there is something for everyone, with a range of businesses involved, from culture venues to hospitality and retail.

“It is important in this challenging climate that we all support local business and the wider community.”