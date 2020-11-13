Aberdeen Gift Card: Businesses encouraged to sign up to scheme aiming to boost economy

Businesses in Aberdeen are being encouraged to sign up to a new initiative which will help to support the economy.

The Aberdeen Gift Card is a prepaid Mastercard that can be used in the same way as a debit or credit card in shops, bars, hairdressers and beauticians, restaurants, hotels, cinemas and other venues throughout the city.

The scheme, spearheaded by Aberdeen Inspired and supported by Aberdeen City Council, is being introduced to encourage people to support businesses in the city.

More than 60 firms have already signed up to be part of the scheme.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The introduction of the Aberdeen Gift Card is integral to our mission of supporting businesses in Aberdeen, both independent and national, to grow and adapt, as well as encouraging the public to get behind our city centre and support it.

“We are pleased to already have 60 businesses signed up to it ahead of the official launch later this month and would encourage others to take advantage of this scheme to showcase their business and bring more spend through their doors.

“As we enter the build-up to the festive period, shoppers will be able to give the gift of Aberdeen this Christmas, and also support the many fantastic businesses we have in the city centre during a time when it is most needed.”

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, said: “We are delighted to support such a fantastic festive initiative and it is important in this challenging climate that we all get behind the wide range of businesses in Aberdeen.

“From culture venues to hospitality and retail, Aberdeen has a unique offering and we encourage all businesses to get involved.

“We will continue to work with partner organisations to ensure that we can do all that we can to support local business and the wider community here in Aberdeen.”

The Aberdeen Gift Card is also being supported by the Bon Accord Centre and will include the 80 outlets in the Bon Accord Centre and St Nicholas Mall.

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord centre manager, said: “Bon Accord is delighted to be a part of the Aberdeen Gift Card.

“This is a great example of how we can support our city centre businesses after what has been a challenging year for many of us.

“We have had a wave of support from our retailers and sign-ups to the card have been strong, with a wide range of businesses getting involved including John Lewis, Next, Boots and The Disney Store amongst others.”

John Wigglesworth of Books and Beans was one of the first cafes to sign up.

He added: “Books and Beans welcome the Aberdeen Gift Card as it provides a simple, single and practical card to help people sample the great products, food, drinks and service available from fantastic and passionate businesses in the city centre.”