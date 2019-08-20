Aberdeen gets ready to say farewell to Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail

Aberdeen will welcome thousands of visitors as the city prepares to say final farewells to its Oor Wullie sculptures.

Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail Farewell Weekend will be held from September 13-15, with all 36 locally-designed sculptures, and 42 miniature statues decorated by schools and community organisations, going on display for one final public showing.

The art trail is being held to raise funds for the Archie Foundation, the official charity of the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, and other children’s hospital charities across Scotland.

More than 200 sculptures are on display around Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The finale weekend gives each of the charities a chance to raise funds to support their work.

It will also boost awareness ahead of the sculptures being sold off at auction the following week.

Jamie Smith, fundraising manager at the Archie Foundation, said: “We’ve had so much fun this summer and it has been fantastic to interact with the public who have really embraced the trail.

“We have loved chatting to people from across the country and further afield who have heard all about Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail.

“The Farewell Weekend will be one big celebration of the trail and a final chance to see the unique sculptures before they are auctioned to raise vital funds for the Archie Foundation. We are expecting a packed weekend of visitors but there will still be some opportunities for those unable to get tickets to turn up on the day.”

The Farewell Weekend will be held in the quad at Marischal College and gives the public an opportunity to see all the Aberdeen sculptures together in one place.

Tickets for the event will be on sale at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree – as well as the bucket trail’s shop in the Bon Accord Centre from this Friday.