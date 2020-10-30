Aberdeen gets least amount of funding for self-isolating pupils in Scotland

Aberdeen has received just £500,000 to provide equipment for school pupils who have to learn at home because of Covid-19, the Evening Express can reveal.

Every local authority in Scotland has been allocated some funds to buy items such as laptops for pupils who are forced to self-isolate.

However, under the formula used to calculate the funding, the Granite City has received the least of any of Scotland’s cities.

Aberdeen has received a total of £503,000 – more than £200,000 less than Dundee, which has a smaller population.

Edinburgh was handed almost £1 million, while Aberdeen’s funding is around one-sixth of that given to Glasgow, which received more than £3 million.

The city also received less funding than other parts of Scotland with fewer schools and pupils, such as Falkirk, Dumfries and Galloway and Perth and Kinross.

Meanwhile Aberdeenshire was given more than £1.3 million for equipment for pupils.

The issue was raised by Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, the Scottish Conservatives’ connectivity spokesman.

He said: “Remote learning has never been so important as councils such as Aberdeen adapt to restrictions placed upon them during Covid-19.

“It’s vital Aberdeen City Council receives adequate funding to deliver the necessary tools that schools and pupils need.

“I was shocked to see places such as Falkirk, which has far less schools and pupils, receive £150,000 more than Aberdeen.

“It’s my hope that any future allocations of tech funding will address the fact that many north-east pupils may not be sitting traditional exams and this will make it all the more important to have access to home learning on a par with other parts of Scotland.

“Councils can’t be short changed when it comes to the education of our future generation.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Funding allocations were based on a distribution formula calculated on the basis of deprivation and rurality.

“This approach was agreed with Cosla and approved by council leaders, including Aberdeen City Council.

“All councils have been allocated funding based on this formula.”