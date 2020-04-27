Aberdeen gardening group launches shoebox competition

An Aberdeen gardening organisation has launched a shoebox garden competition.

One Seed Forward, a voluntary group aiming to encourage people to grow their own fruit and veg, announced the competition on Facebook.

Children are asked to create their own shoebox garden and submit a photo to oneseedforward@gmail.com before June 28. The winner will receive a £20 gardening voucher.

Create a rock garden or be inspired by a sensory garden – and anything in between.

Each garden must contain at least one edible plant.

For more information visit facebook.com/OneSeedForward/