Aberdeen gardening group launches new nature walk leaflet

A gardening group which aims to spruce up an Aberdeen community has launched a new leaflet.

Brighter Bucksburn created the pamphlet to promote the Auchmill Nature Walk, which runs between Auchmill Road and the train line from Bucksburn to the Haudagain roundabout.

Information plinths were installed on both ends of the 1km stretch in March to showcase some of the flowers and other plants.

Now people will also be able to pick up information leaflets, which will be available on the walk as well as in local shops and services in the area.

They will give additional information about wildlife living on the land and will help people identify the flora and fauna.

The Brighter Bucksburn group works with schools and maintains planters on the site.

It was entered into the urban community category of Keep Scotland Beautiful last year and won a silver gilt medal.