Aberdeen garden waste scheme nets council £900,000

More than 35,000 households have signed up to a controversial garden waste scheme, generating £900,000 for the city council.

New charges were brought in last year for residents keen to continue garden waste collections.

Households now need to pay £30 every year for permits to get the service.

The move was introduced to help the cash-strapped council raise funds as it faced budget cuts of more than £40 million.

Now, six months on, it has been revealed that the scheme has earned the sum of money the local authority had hoped to make.

And an Aberdeen City Council spokesman said more applications could come in.

He said: “The response from the people of Aberdeen to the garden waste service has been very good, with more than 35,000 households signing up to date, generating a net figure of £900,000 in revenue so far.

“We anticipate another increase in applications around springtime, when the growing season starts.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is estimated approximately 72,000 households in Aberdeen were sent out letters last year, informing them of the change and with details on how to sign up.

These were all identified as being on a brown bin route, although not all of them would have been using the service.

One of the main opponents of the scheme was Liberal Democrat councillor Iain Yuill, who called it a “big mistake” when it was launched in September.

And he is still adamant that it was the wrong decision to “hold local people to ransom”.

He said: “My view and the Liberal Democrat view remains the same that people should not have to pay to be good citizens.

“This punishes people who want to do right for the environment and it was not the right thing to do.

“It encourages people to instead put their garden waste in the general waste – it was a bad idea and it is still a bad idea.

“I’m not surprised the council has made so much money as they are holding people to ransom – but not everything should be about money.”

Residents can still apply for the scheme which is valid from last September until August.

Applicants are sent out tamperproof stickers to put on their bins within 21 days of their applications being received.

But they need to apply again if they move to another property and permits are not refunded.

Residents do not need to pay the charge if they only use their brown bin for food waste.

The garden waste charge has also been brought in by other local authorities to help them make savings.

It was also launched by Moray Council last year and will be introduced in Dundee next month.