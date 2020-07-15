Aberdeen garden waste permit applications open

Aberdeen residents can now apply for a 2020/21 garden waste permit for the brown bin service.

The £30 a year subscription allows two garden waste bins to be collected by the council’s collection crews.

For 2020/21, you can also apply for a third bin for an additional £30.

Anyone who does not have garden waste or don’t want to pay for this service should keep their brown bin for recycling food waste, which there is no charge for.

The new subscription year comes into force on September 1.

Once the online application is accepted, the permit will be posted to residents within 21 days.

They are asked not to stick their new permit on top of last year’s as it will not stick.

Instead, they should stick it directly to the surface of the brown bin.

Reminder emails and letters are being sent to residents who had a 2019/20 permit about how they can apply for the 2020/21 permit.

You can only apply for them online and residents who require support can grant permission to another individual to apply on their behalf.

People can also phone Aberdeen City Council’s customer contact centre on 03000 200 292 to make a telephone appointment for more support if needed.

More information is available at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/gardenwaste.