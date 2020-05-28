Aberdeen garden centre to reopen tomorrow

A popular Aberdeen garden centre will reopen tomorrow as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Dobbies Garden Centre in Lang Stracht will invite customers in under strict social distancing measures.

It will be one of 12 stores being reopened across Scotland from tomorrow.

There will be a limited number of customer permitted into the centre at one time, with a queuing system being in operation outside, with two metre markers in place.

Hand sanitising and trolley cleaning stations will be available at the entrance of all stores.

Protective screens have been installed at tills and customers will be asked to pay with card or contactless, where possible.

Appropriate PPE has been provided for staff who will also receive training and regular briefings on how to keep themselves and customers safe.

Rigorous daily hygiene routines will continue throughout but restaurants and soft plays will remain temporarily closed.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “We welcome this updated guidance from the Scottish Government, enabling us to reopen our 12 stores across Scotland on Friday 29 May.

“The safety of our team members and customers remains Dobbies’ number one priority and following advice from the Government, Horticultural Trades Association and British Retail Consortium, social distancing measures have been implemented.

“We began reopening our other UK stores on Monday 11 May and we have now successfully opened 56 stores across Wales, England and Northern Ireland.

“It has been a very positive start to trading, with customers most interested in buying plants, gardening products and outdoor furniture, as they are keen to spend time in their gardens this spring.

“I would like to thank our team members and customers for their understanding during these uncertain times.”