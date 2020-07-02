Aberdeen garden centre to reopen their restaurant this month

An Aberdeen garden centre will be reopening their restaurant on July 15.

Dobbies in Lang Stracht will be inviting customers to enjoy eat-in meals, subject to Scottish Government guidance.

Customers will be able to order their old favourites including freshly-made scones, fish and chips, toasties and hot and cold drinks.

A number of additional social distancing measures have been put in place to help customers feel safer.

There will be a dedicated Safety Champion in each restaurant who will be solely responsible for ensuring all measures are being followed.

They will be on hand to answer any questions and ensure team members and customers feel safe at all times.

In line with Government guidance, staff will be required to collect contact information from customers for NHS Test and Trace.

Tables and chairs have been laid out in the restaurants to ensure there is a safe space between diners.

There is a combination of table and counter service across the restaurants.

In counter service restaurants, customers will select their food then collect their covered meal from a dedicated food collection area, along with cutlery, wrapped straight from the dishwasher.

Self-service coffee machines will not be in use, but baristas will be on hand to serve hot drinks.

Dobbies will also be continuing with rigorous hygiene routines, with all trays and tables sanitised after use.

Each restaurant has also taken additional steps when working with suppliers, with contact free and sanitised deliveries.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “Following the successful re-opening of our garden centres from May, we are well-placed to restart our restaurant operations. Customers will be able to enjoy all of their Dobbies’ favourites again, including our fresh bespoke blend coffee and famous scones.

“The safety of our team members and customers remains Dobbies number one priority, which is why we have introduced the new role of Safety Champion. Not only do we want customers to feel safe, but we want them to have an enjoyable experience.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back into our restaurants and would like to thank our team members and customers for following the safety measures we have put in place in our stores.”